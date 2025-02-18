His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, has enacted a new law concerning retirement pensions and end-of-service benefits for military personnel serving in regular forces within the Emirate of Sharjah.

The law's provisions are applicable to military personnel in regular service, with the Sharjah Social Security Fund tasked with overseeing their pension system and end-of-service benefits. This management is contingent upon government funding in accordance with the law's guidelines.

According to the law, upon completing their service, a member is entitled to receive either a monthly pension that will be paid to them throughout their lifetime and subsequently passed on to their beneficiaries after their death, or a reward that can be given directly to them or their beneficiaries if it was not paid out during their lifetime, as stipulated by this law.

The law outlines certain requirements that individuals must meet in order to participate in the retirement pension and end-of-service benefits system established by its provisions.

This law shall take effect from the date of its issuance, and the relevant authorities are responsible for its implementation, each within their respective scope of authority. It shall also be published in the Official Gazette.



