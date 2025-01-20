SHARJAH - Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), assessed the accomplishments of the "Digital Warehouses" project, which is part of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad), after its involvement in the Global Startup Festival COMEUP in Seoul, Korea.

The management team of "Digital Warehouses" briefed Al Mahmoud at a meeting at the department's headquarters about the project's services, products, and goals for their participation in the international event.

The meeting underscored the project's achievements in marketing and promotion, notably the establishment of a partnership agreement with Korean counterparts. This partnership seeks to draw prominent Korean e-commerce firms to set up their operations in the UAE, particularly in Sharjah.

Al Mahmoud conveyed his pride regarding the achievements of entrepreneurial ventures associated with the Ruwad responsibility, highlighting their contribution to the improvement of the entrepreneurial landscape in Sharjah.

He highlighted that these projects possess considerable potential to draw in investments and international partnerships, illustrating the crucial role of Emirati entrepreneurs in promoting Sharjah's economic objectives.