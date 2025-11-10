Shamal Holding, the Dubai-based diversified investment firm, has unveiled the design and development details of The Dubai Beach EDITION.

The luxury beachfront resort, at Dubai Harbour, is anticipated to redefine coastal living and hospitality in the region.

Being developed by H&H and designed by RSHP (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners), The Dubai Beach EDITION is scheduled for completion in 2029.

The project embodies EDITION’s signature modern hospitality, offering residents and guests a seamless connection between home, sea, and city.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, added: “Dubai’s luxury real estate and hospitality sectors continue to set global benchmarks. The next decade will be defined not by the volume of projects, but by the emergence of new formats that seamlessly combine premium quality, culture, and lifestyle at the highest level. The Dubai Beach EDITION is a distinctive beachfront project that doesn’t simply enter the category, it elevates it. It reflects our vision to shape Dubai Harbour into a global benchmark for seafront living. It embodies our commitment to creating places that resonate with authenticity and enduring value.”

The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION present 165 private homes across four low-rise pavilion buildings, each offering exclusive beach access and panoramic views of the shoreline, Dubai Harbour, and the city skyline.

Architectural expression by RSHP emphasises clean lines, generous natural light, open floorplans and seamless interaction of indoor and outdoor spaces.

The residences blend understated modernity with authentic local character. Interiors will balance calm natural materials, crafted finishes, and curated art moments that express both warmth and sophistication.

Residents will enjoy an exclusive suite of inspired amenities, such as a private beach, landscaped gardens, infinity pools, elegant lounges, curated art spaces, co-working lounges, restaurants and a comprehensive wellness club including spa, gym and treatment suites.

Every space is informed by the brand’s DNA: design that feels bespoke, service that feels personal, and lifestyle that is intuitive rather than ostentatious. These two- to four-bedroom residences — ranging from 1,450 to 3,770 sq ft exemplify a refined coastal aesthetic.

Adjacent to the residences, the resort will feature 185 rooms and suites. Guests and residents alike will enjoy curated dining, social, and wellness concepts that embody EDITION’s ethos of creativity and contemporary craftsmanship.

Each will benefit from distinct resident-only zones, preserving the integrity of homeownership.

H&H will deliver the project, continuing its legacy of design-led destinations in collaboration with Shamal. Miltos Bossinis, CEO of H&H, said: “The Dubai Beach EDITION represents a new chapter in Dubai’s luxury landscape, where modern design meets coastal serenity. We are proud to bring this project to life, blending EDITION’s timeless hospitality with Dubai’s dynamic spirit to create a truly iconic address”.

