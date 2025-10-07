The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning signed several agreements on Monday at the Oman Conference and Exhibition Centre. Seven agreements were signed for future city projects in Sultan Haitham, Thuraya, and Al Jabal Al Aali.

Two agreements were signed for neighborhood development within the "Sorouh" Integrated Residential Neighborhoods Initiative in South Al Batinah and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates, besides offering 11 new investment opportunities within the "Sorouh" initiative in seven governorates.32 usufruct contracts were signed to support the national economy and enhance food security, while the National Addressing Agreement was signed for the installation of street and building signs in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Urban October conference will be held until October 9 Organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in cooperation with Expo Muscat, the event represents an exceptional platform bringing together an elite group of experts, developers, investors, and decision-makers from various sectors, with broad participation from government and private institutions and international experts in the fields of urban planning, architectural design, and sustainable construction.

The exhibition's launch coincides with the global celebration of Urban October Month, reflecting the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to enhancing its role in developing sustainable cities that achieve balanced urban development goals. The event also contributes to enhancing youth participation and informing them of future urban projects, encouraging them to innovate solutions to planning challenges and contribute to shaping the future of cities using modern and sustainable methods.

Sultan Haitham CityDuring the event, the tender for the construction of the sewage treatment plant in Sultan Haitham City was awarded to Al Sarooj Trading and Contracting Company, with an investment value exceeding RO7 million, in cooperation with Nama Water Company.

The tender for the construction of the main sewage line from the Wilayat of Seeb to Sultan Haitham City was also awarded to Oneic Company, with an investment value exceeding RO8 million, in cooperation with Nama Water Company.

Al Jabal Al AaliA series of partnership and development agreements were signed in Al Jabal Al Aali, including an agreement to develop the health zone in the Western Village, covering an area of ​​600,000 square meters. The project will include up to 500 residential units and 120 hotel units, including a five-star hotel specializing in healthcare and recreation. It will also feature luxury restaurants, green spaces, parks, and public walkways, with an investment value exceeding 200 million Omani riyals, developed by Mister Company.

An agreement was signed for the Al Alalan Hills project and the construction of a golf course spanning an area of ​​2.26 million square meters. The project includes 2,100 residential units, two five-star hotels, an 18-hole world-class golf course, an event and festival arena, commercial facilities, and international restaurants. The project, developed by the Emirati company Kamcorp Investment, boasts an investment value exceeding RO400 million.

An agreement was signed to develop a luxury eco-resort with an investment value of RO3 million. The resort spans an area exceeding 150,000 square meters and includes 15 luxury chalets designed in the spirit of mountain nature. The project will be developed by Al Saraya Development Company.

To enhance the integration of tourism and housing in Jabal Al Aali, a partnership agreement was signed to develop a residential neighborhood and community facilities spanning an area of ​​185,000 square meters, comprising 200 housing units. The agreement, developed by Desert Palm Tourism Projects (Oman), involves an investment of RO30 million.

To provide an integrated residential environment and enhance community partnerships, an agreement was signed to develop a fully serviced residential neighborhood within the Sorouh Initiative in Jabal Al Aali. The neighborhood, spanning an area of ​​200,000 square meters, includes 200 housing units. The neighborhood is being developed by a private company established by the people of Jabal Al Akhdar. This is one of the model community projects that promotes the concept of community partnership and provides integrated residential environments for the region's residents.

An agreement was also signed to rehabilitate the heritage village located in Jabal Al Aali Park, providing a unique tourism experience, adding commercial service facilities, and creating a distinct heritage and historical tourism experience. The project, developed by Al Jurf Al Sharqi Company, spans an area of ​​10,000 square meters.

The event also witnessed the signing of a consultancy services agreement for the detailed design of the master plan for the Jabal Al Aali project, with an investment value exceeding RO3.6 million, in cooperation with Nicholson Jones Partnership Oman.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

