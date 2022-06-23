RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) will start implementing the second phase of Saudization of the cinema sector from Thursday, June 23.



According to the procedural manual of the localization of the cinema sector, the second phase includes 50 percent Saudization of workers in technical professions in cinema halls in the activities of screening cinemas and all its affiliated activities that fall under film production, television programs, sound recordings and music publishing.



The first phase of Saudization covered 100 percent localization in cinema sales professions inside cinema halls and that includes ticket sales, the sale of drinks and food, and retail sales.



This is in addition to supervisory professions inside the cinema for the activities and all its affiliated activities listed under the activities of production of films, television shows, sound recordings and music publishing.



In the first phase, the ministry had given an exemption with regard to Saudization in some technical professions such as cinema projector operator, audio device operator, cinematographer, and all technical professions.



The exemption also covered support professions such as chief chef, assistant chef, general chef, assistant chef, food attendant, and restaurant worker.



The exemption was given with a condition that the number of exempted expatriate workers should not exceed 15 percent of the total employees in the establishment.



It is noteworthy that the first phase of the ministerial decision to implement localization of professions in the cinema sector came into force on Oct. 2, 2021.



These decisions emanate from the ministry’s keenness to provide new stimulating and productive job opportunities for Saudi men and women in various regions of the Kingdom, and to raise the level of their participation in the labor market in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



