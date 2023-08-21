Riyadh: Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) called on facilities of the commercial sector subject to the value-added tax (VAT) whose annual revenues of goods and services exceed SAR40 million to submit VAT statements for July by August 31.



The ZATCA urged facilities to expedite submitting their tax statements via the zatca.gov.sa website or to submit and pay via the authority's ZATCA smartphone application in order to avoid a fine of a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 25% of the tax value that the taxpayer should pay.



The authority called on taxpayers of the commercial sector wishing to receive more information on VAT to contact it via the call centre's unified number 19993, which operates 24/7, or through the Twitter account @ Zatca _Care, or through the e-mail info@zatca.gov.sa, or instant chat via the authority's website zatca.gov.sa.



VAT is one of the Kingdom's tax systems in force and is an indirect tax imposed on all goods and services purchased and sold by facilities, with some exceptions.