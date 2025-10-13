Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region is undergoing a series of development and recreational projects aimed at boosting tourism and enhancing public infrastructure, reported SPA citing local authorities.

The Jazan Municipality said it is maintaining and rehabilitating 556 municipal and tourism facilities across the region, including 16 waterfronts, 235 public parks, 115 walkways and 190 sports grounds.

These projects are part of efforts to improve urban living standards and attract more visitors to the region, which features diverse natural landscapes ranging from coastal areas to mountainous terrain, stated the report.

Officials said the initiatives are aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its Quality of Life Program, which seeks to expand the tourism sector and improve recreational offerings across the country, it added.

