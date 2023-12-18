LONDON — The high-level Joint Steering Committee between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom convened in London.



The meeting was co-chaired by Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi, Saudi assistant minister of defense, and Avril Jolliffe, director-general of industry, trade, and economic security at the UK Ministry of Defense.



The meeting focused on reviewing the long-standing and strategic defense relations between the two nations.



Key topics included strategic cooperation in defense research and development, technology transfer, and localization efforts, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives.



In a separate meeting at the UK Ministry of Defense, Eng. Al-Otaibi met with James Cartlidge, minister of state for defense procurement and Member of Parliament for South Suffolk.



Their discussions centered on exploring new avenues to strengthen and develop cooperation in defense and military sectors.



Furthering these dialogues, Eng. Al-Otaibi engaged with Lt. Gen. Rob Magowan, deputy chief of the Defense Staff.



They delved into collaborative opportunities in defense research and development, technology transfer, and localization, consistent with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Additionally, they addressed several other topics of mutual interest.

