RIYADH — Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the global tourism sector employs more than 357 million people worldwide and is expected to add around 90 million new jobs by 2034, noting a gap of 40 million positions requiring urgent solutions.

Speaking at the opening of the TOURISE summit 2025 in Riyadh on Tuesday, Al-Khateeb said the issue was recently discussed at the UN General Assembly, stressing the need for joint efforts between the public and private sectors to address the gap through practical initiatives and innovative solutions.

Al-Khateeb noted that the conference, which brings together more than 50 tourism ministers from around the world, serves as a global platform to discuss the future of technology and artificial intelligence in the tourism industry. He said AI is “undeniably coming,” but cannot replace human interaction in services that rely on direct, personal communication.

He added that 40% of jobs in the sector globally can be filled by women and 30% by youth, making tourism one of the most suitable industries for creating sustainable opportunities for both groups. He called for protecting jobs and ensuring that small states, islands, and developing regions — particularly in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific — have genuine opportunities for growth and dignified livelihoods.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).