Riyadh: Saudi Post (SPL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA) to enhance the Kingdom's non-oil exports by introducing logistical solutions for exporting companies.



The MoU streamlines the provision of logistical solutions for general goods via land and air transport, while also supporting exporters with distinctive services and competitive prices.



Additionally, collaboration under the MoU entails identifying obstacles and challenges in the export and transportation landscape, as well as conducting workshops to inform targeted entities about the services offered by both parties.



The agreement aligns with SEDA's keenness to strengthening strategic partnerships with both public and private sectors, aiming to elevate the position of Saudi products and facilitate their access to consumers in local and global markets.



Moreover, it underscores the authority's continual commitment to bolstering economic diversity and contributing to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 through the expansion of non-oil Saudi exports.