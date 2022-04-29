RIYADH- The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has issued two digital cards for people with autism and other disabilities to benefit from its digital services.



The two cards, "Digital Autism" (for people with autism) and "Digital Erkab" (for people with disabilities), are available for download with the Ministry's mobile app.



The "Digital Autism" card will help identify the beneficiaries and facilitate their movement in public places. It will also provide them access to priority services when visiting hospitals, healthcare centers and other public facilities.



The "Digital Erkab" card for people with disabilities, also available at the MHRSD app, will make them and their escorts eligible for concessions in ticket fares and travel fees while using public transportation. Depending on the nature and degree of their disability, they may avail of 50% deduction in fees and fares.



The ministry called on people wishing to benefit from the service to download the MHRSD app.

