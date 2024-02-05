RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman inaugurated on Sunday the new identity for the fleet of Hawk aircraft on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its founding.



On the occasion of the rolling out of the latest jet Hawk aircraft assembled in Saudi Arabia, the minister said on his X account: “I was pleased to inaugurate the latest advanced jet aircraft, the Hawk T-165, which was assembled totally in the Kingdom by the Saudi hands, and to honor those working on it. This achievement reflects the extension of the successes of the vision of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in transferring and localizing technology in the military industries sector.”



“I was also pleased to launch the new identity for the fleet of Saudi Hawk aircraft on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its founding,” he said while wishing them to continue the ongoing successes through participation in air shows in the local and international arenas.

