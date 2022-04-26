Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered the disbursement of Ramadan aid for beneficiaries of the social insurance with SAR 1,000 for heads of family and SAR 500 for dependants.



It is expected for the aid amount, which is estimated at more than SAR 2 billion, to be deposited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries directly over the next few hours.



Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on this generous initiative.