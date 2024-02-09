RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Justice Dr. Waleed Al-Samaani highlighted the pivotal role of digital transformation in enhancing the justice system.

During the International Conference on the Digital Transformation of the Judicial System in Morocco, Dr. Al-Samaani emphasized the critical nature of digital advancements in ensuring justice is served with the utmost impartiality and efficiency.

In his address, Dr. Al-Samaani pointed out the substantial progress within the Kingdom's judicial sector, attributing this success to the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030. He also acknowledged the invaluable support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which has been crucial in driving these reforms.

The conference served as a platform for Dr. Al-Samaani to highlight the importance of ongoing efforts to bolster the judicial system's capabilities and call for the utilization of international expertise to further these aims.

Dr. Al-Samaani and his Moroccan counterpart, Abdellatif Ouahbi, signed an executive program between the two countries. This agreement, centered on legal and judicial administration.

