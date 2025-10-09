RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s industrial production general index recorded an increase of 7.1 percent in August 2025 compared to the same period last year. This was driven by growth in mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and water supply sectors, according to a report issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The index rose 1.4 percent month-on-month compared to the previous month of July, reflecting the continued improvement in the pace of industrial production in the Kingdom, amid expansion in both oil and non-oil-related activities.

According to the report, the index for oil activities rose 8.3 percent year-on-year, while non-oil activities rose 4.4 percent. Oil activities increased 1.7 percent and non-oil activities increased 0.7 percent during the month compared to July 2025, indicating balanced growth across the Kingdom's industrial sectors.

The authority's report indicated that the mining and quarrying activity index rose by 8.1 percent year-on-year in August, bringing oil production to approximately 9.72 million barrels per day, compared to 8.99 million barrels per day in August of the previous year. The same activity increased by 2.1 percent month-on-month, supported by increased crude oil production.

The manufacturing index recorded an annual increase of 5.6 percent, thanks to improved performance in several activities, most notably the coke and refined petroleum products industry, which rose by 8.9 percent, and the chemicals industry, which rose by 8.6 percent. On a monthly basis, the sector achieved a slight increase of 0.3 percent, supported by increased production of chemicals and refined products.

Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities recorded an annual growth of 8.7 percent in August, while water supply, sanitation, and waste management activities rose by 6 percent compared to the same month last year. The electricity and gas index rose by 3.3 percent, and the water and sanitation index rose by 0.5 percent, compared to July.

