NEW DELHI — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Indian counterpart Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar co-chaired the second meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Political, Security, Social, and Cultural Cooperation in New Delhi on Wednesday. The ministerial committee was established under the Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council.

Addressing the meeting, Prince Faisal said that the Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council, led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has ushered in a new era of cooperation. He expressed hope that the council will strengthen its effectiveness even more, to achieve shared objectives.

Prince Faisal highlighted the importance of coordination and collaboration on issues of mutual interest, particularly international peace, security, and economic development. He emphasized that the increased collaboration will serve the two countries' mutual interests. The meeting further discussed the agreed-upon initiatives outlined in the meeting's minutes, signed by Prince Faisal and Jaishankar, which included enhancing cooperation in political, consular, defense, military, judicial, security, social, and cultural affairs.

The meeting was attended by Director General of the Office of the Foreign Minister Abdulrahman Aldawood, Chargé d'Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in India Jadi bin Naif Alraqaas, and Head of the Saudi side of the Subcommittee on Political and Consular Cooperation Nasser Al-Ghanoum. Representatives of the subcommittees on judicial, security, cultural, social, military, and defense cooperation were also present in the meeting.

Prince Faisal also held official talks with Dr. Jaishankar. During the meeting they discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields and ways to further develop collaboration. The two ministers also delved into regional and international issues of common interest, and efforts being made to tackle them.

