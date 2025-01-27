AlUla: CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for development cooperation with CEO and General Manager of Italy's National Promotional Institution, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Dario Scannapieco.

The Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, attended the signing ceremony held in AlUla on Sunday.



The MoU aims to establish and enhance cooperation in social and economic development shared between the two countries, facilitating the exchange of expertise.

It also focuses on fostering the growth of development sectors that contribute to sustainable development goals (SDGs) and global development efforts, promoting best practices in joint financing and maximizing developmental impact for the growth and prosperity of developing countries worldwide.