KUALA LUMPUR — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met with Malaysia’s King and officials including the prime minister and his counterpart, during an official visit to the Asian country on Wednesday.



Sultan Abdullah of Pahang, King of Malaysia, received Prince Faisal at the royal palace in Kuala Lumpur.



They reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance collaboration between both countries in various sectors to serve common interests.



Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and their best wishes for further progress and prosperity in Malaysia.



The Malaysian King expressed his appreciation and sent greetings to the King and Crown Prince.



Prince Faisal also met Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.



They exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and discussed bolstering cooperation between the Kingdom and Malaysia to serve both countries.



Saifuddin said that Prince Faisal’s visit is “a testament to the strong and longstanding ties between the two nations.”



He announced that they agreed to convene the first Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council (SMCC) early next year, which will serve as an overarching bilateral platform for consultations in multiple sectors in post-pandemic recovery.



Malaysia expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s continued support to Malaysia to address the COVID-19 pandemic.



Prince Faisal also met Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali where they discussed the importance of developing aspects of cooperation in various fields to boost relations.



Azmin reiterated the government of Malaysia’s endorsement of the Kingdom’s bid as the host for the World Expo 2030 with the theme, “The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow”.

