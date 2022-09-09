LONDON — The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, describing her as ‘a long and steadfast friend to Saudi Arabia’.



The embassy, on behalf of the Saudi people, expressed its deepest condolences to the British Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of the Queen.



“Her Majesty was a long and steadfast friend to KSA, and she will long be remembered for her endless service to her country and her people,” the embassy said in a tweet.



Condolences poured in from around the world Thursday after the death of Queen ElizabethII, whose rule saw Britain through decades of change.



Elizabeth had been on the throne since 1952, when the nation was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II, and became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through years of upheaval.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).