Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed a MoU with Air France-KLM during the Saudi-French Investment Forum held in Riyadh, with the aim of expanding and localising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

This strategic partnership is a pivotal step towards enhancing Saudia's technical operations in the kingdom.

It underscores the commitment of the two parties to foster stronger ties and mutual growth in the aviation sector, said Saudia in a statement.

The MoU includes provisions for Saudia to handle module assembly and disassembly of GE90 engines, which are used on Boeing 777 aircraft. Saudia will award a firm minimum of 50% of the GE90 work orders to Air France-KLM in return for localizing the process, it added.

The agreement also explores the possibility to establish a joint venture for GEnx engines, used on Boeing 787 aircraft.

This adds to Saudia’s prominent local MRO capabilities, including servicing CFM LEAP-1A engines used on Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Saudia Technic Managing Director Captain Fahd Cynndy and Air France-KLM Engineering and Maintenance Executive Vice President Anne Brachet signed the deal in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation Engineer Saleh Al Jasser, Director General of Saudia Group Engineer Ibrahim Al Omar, and several ministers.

Al Omar said: "This agreement reflects the visionary leadership of the Saudia Group Board, led by its chairman Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistic services. It also aligns with the Saudi Aviation Strategy, spearheaded by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and demonstrates our commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s aviation sector."

CEO of Air France-KLM Benjamin Smith, describing Saudia as a long-standing partner, said: "In the context of Saudi Arabia’s rapid development, we see mutual benefit in expanding our commercial cooperation and combining expertise, particularly in technical maintenance. Air France-KLM Engineering and Maintenance is a leader in this field, and this collaboration with Saudia will unlock new opportunities in the Kingdom and the region."

On the commercial side, the collaboration focuses on enhancing the codeshare agreement between Saudia and Air France-KLM, both SkyTeam members.

This entails expanded mutual codesharing on a wider range of domestic and international routes, increasing connectivity and frequency. The agreement also supports Saudia’s efforts to optimize its operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, enhancing efficiency and the guest experience.-

