Jeddah: The Saudi Royal Court said today that His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, left today the Kingdom to visit Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey.

"Upon directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and emanating from his keenness to enhance the Kingdom's relations with the friendly and brotherly countries as well as in response to invitations extended to HRH the Crown Prince will meet the leaders of these countries to review bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in addition to discussing issues of common interest, " the Court said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.