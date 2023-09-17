Muscat: HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) left Oman on Saturday following his private visit to the Sultanate during which he met with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

During the meeting, His Majesty and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed the historic, firm, fraternal ties between the two countries.

They also reiterated their determination to move forward in promoting aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.