Riyadh: Today, SAR3.4 billion was given, based on the Citizen Account Program, to 10.8 million beneficiaries, whose applications for December 2023 were completed.



According to the program Director General of Communications Abdullah Al-Hajri, assistance granted to beneficiaries since the launch of the program amounts to SAR185 billion.



Al-Hajri underlined that 75% of beneficiaries received support during December, adding that the average amount per family stands at SAR1,481.



He said that 2.1 million heads of households benefited from the program in the same month, representing 74% of the total beneficiaries, while the number of dependents stands at 7.9 million.