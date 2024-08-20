Montevideo: The Saudi-Uruguayan joint committee established under Article 7 of the General Cooperation Agreement held its first meeting on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Montevideo.



The meeting was chaired by the Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Agriculture, Eng. Ahmed Al-Khamshi, and from the Uruguayan side by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, Dr. Nicolas Albertoni.



The Uruguayan Vice Minister of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries, Eng. Juan Ignacio Buffa and the Saudi Ambassador to Uruguay, Eyad bin Ghazi Hakim, also attended the meeting.



On the sidelines of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to establish a Joint Business Council between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Uruguay Exporters Association.