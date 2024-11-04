Saudi Build 2024, the Middle East’s longest-running global construction trade fair, opened its doors today (November 4) in Riyadh, providing a platform to 600 exhibitors from 32 countries to access the lucrative opportunities offered by the $1.7 trillion Saudi construction market.

Being held at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, the premier trade event for the construction industry is showcasing cutting-edge technologies and industry solutions for the region.

The exhibition’s long history underscores its sustained success in propelling the industry forward.

Thousands of industry leaders and professionals are expected to attend, positioning Saudi Build as a critical forum for business opportunities and knowledge exchange, said the organisers.

The event aims to support the kingdom's goal of becoming a hub for international events. The key exhibitors will collaborate to explore solutions and innovations in the construction sector.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's growing building sector and its aspiration to be a key hub for international events like Expo 2030, the 34th Saudi Build focuses on transforming the sector through sustainability and smart technologies to shape an innovative future for the Kingdom, they added.

The event, which is set to attract around 22,000 professionals, is being held alongside Saudi Elenex 2024.

This year's exhibition will emphasise sustainability, advanced building technologies, and innovation for the future of Saudi Arabia.

It comes at a time when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is forecasting a rosy picture for Saudi Arabia with the kingdom's GDP set to grow by 4.7% in 2025, driven primarily by the booming construction sector.

This sector boasts an impressive pipeline of projects worth $1.5 trillion, firmly establishing it as a leader in economic expansion.

