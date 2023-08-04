SÃO PAULO — A Saudi-Brazilian roundtable meeting discussed investment opportunities and efforts aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.



The roundtable session, which was held in São Paulo in the presence of Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Eng. Khalid Al-Falih and a number of officials and CEOs from the Kingdom and Brazil witnessed the participation of more than 30 Saudi and 90 Brazilian companies.



The meeting discussed ways of advancing investment relations between the two countries and developing qualitative investments for the pioneering companies, as well as empowering the private sector to benefit from investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Brazil.



Moreover, the two sides discussed the aspects of investments by companies in the energy, mining, petrochemicals, food processing, agriculture, building, construction, and real estate sectors, and ways of strengthening them, and opportunities for boosting investments by Saudi and Brazilian companies in both countries.



The Saudi-Brazilian roundtable meeting dealt with potential investment opportunities in the fields of oil, gas, renewable energy, mining, defense, logistics services, health care, airspace, environment, sports, entertainment and other fields of common interest in Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

The meeting comes as a subsequent step to support the results of the Saudi-Brazilian Investment Forum that was held on Monday, where the two countries reviewed and discussed investment opportunities between them with the wide participation of officials from the two countries and representatives of the private sector and company executives.

