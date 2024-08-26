RIYADH— Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic in Riyadh on Sunday.



During the meeting, the ministers explored avenues to strengthen bilateral relations. They discussed ways to further intensify cooperation on matters of mutual interest. They also reviewed international developments and efforts to address them.



Saudi Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Osama Al-Ahmadi attended the meeting.

