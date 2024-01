DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's real gross domestic product (GDP) shrunk 3.7% in the fourth quarter, government data showed on Wednesday, a second consecutive quarter of contraction, as a decline in oil activities weighed on overall growth.

The kingdom's economy contracted 0.9% in 2023, flash estimates from the General Authority for Statistics showed, pulled lower by the oil sector while non-oil activities grew 4.6% last year.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Tom Hogue)