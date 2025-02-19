RIYADH — Saudi Arabia hosted historic U.S.-Russia talks on Tuesday, aimed at improving relations between the two countries.



This initiative aligns with the directive of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in facilitating dialogue between the two global powers.



This significant diplomatic move is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and enhance global security.



The Kingdom is increasingly taking center stage in international diplomacy, further elevating the Crown Prince’s stature and his strategic role in conflict resolution.



The high-profile U.S.-Russia meeting in Riyadh marks the first direct, high-level talks between the two nations since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war nearly three years ago.



The discussions are expected to lay the groundwork for a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to addressing the broader U.S.-Russia relationship.



Saudi Arabia’s careful diplomacy has strengthened its position as a neutral mediator, culminating in Riyadh hosting one of the most significant U.S.-Russia dialogues in recent years.



Tuesday’s talks in Riyadh are widely seen as a precursor to an eventual summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Saudi Arabia has successfully balanced its relationships with both Washington and Moscow throughout the Ukraine war.



The Kingdom has maintained close ties with Russia through OPEC+, coordinating oil production to stabilize global markets while simultaneously pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.



Saudi Arabia has played a key role in mediating a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine in September 2022, securing the release of foreign fighters, including Americans and Britons.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, holding talks with both President Putin and Zelensky in March 2022 to push for a political resolution.



Over the past three years, Saudi Arabia has sustained its mediation initiatives, hosting multiple meetings to foster dialogue and ease tensions.



Last Wednesday, U.S. President Trump stated that he expects to meet his Russian counterpart, Putin, in Saudi Arabia for their first face-to-face discussion since assuming office on Jan. 20. Trump’s remarks came after an almost 90-minute phone call with Putin, during which they discussed ending Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Saudi Arabia has intensified its efforts to bring both sides closer to ending the Russia-Ukraine hostilities.



Riyadh welcomed the Trump-Putin phone call, which included discussions on a potential high-level summit in Saudi Arabia.



In an official statement last Friday, the Kingdom reaffirmed its readiness to host the summit and reiterated its commitment to mediating peace between Russia and Ukraine.

