Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product (GDP) has made the highest growth rate in the past 10 years, achieving a growth rate of 9.6 percent during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

The growth was driven by a significant increase in oil activities by 20.4 percent, in addition to an increase in non-oil activities by 3.7 percent and an increase in government services activities by 2.4 percent, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing flash estimates published by Saudi General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The seasonally adjusted real GDP in the Kingdom grew by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year, showed results published by GASTAT.

This increase was due to the positive growth in oil activities by 2.9 percent, and an increase in non-oil activities by 2.5 percent, while government services activities decreased by 0.9 percent.

