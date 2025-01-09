Flyadeal, a Saudi low-cost airline, has begun 2025 with the launch of five routes from its operating bases of Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah marking the start of a major expansion drive that includes entry to Pakistan next month.

Taking the lion’s share of the expanded network is Saudi Arabia’s eastern provincial capital of Dammam with 14 new domestic flights a week spread across three destinations – Najran, Yanbu and Tabuk. flyadeal now operates 14 domestic routes from Dammam, plus an international service to the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Two routes have been re-introduced from Riyadh and Jeddah to the Jordanian capital, Amman, with a total of 10 flights a week.

All the new services were launched over the first two days of January. Preparations are also underway for the start of twice-weekly flights to Karachi from both Riyadh and Jeddah, effective February 2, heralding flyadeal’s entry to Pakistan with scheduled services.

The Saudi domestic expansion is part of the airline’s drive to strengthen air connectivity to towns and cities across the country, many of which have populations of less than 400,000 but warrant more flights.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Expanding our domestic and international networks has been the focus of our planning team in recent months to provide leisure and business travellers with more choice, options and, more importantly, greater air connectivity.

“Dammam is our third largest base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranking behind Jeddah and our biggest, Riyadh, but is gaining more importance being a key industrial port city. With preparations well underway to launch our first scheduled flights to Pakistan next month, on behalf of my flyadeal colleagues, I’d like to thank our principle airport partners in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah for their continued support, working tirelessly with us to strengthen our operations across the Kingdom and beyond.”

Greenway added: "As more aircraft join flyadeal’s fleet during 2025, we will continue to inject additional capacity into our three bases with new routes and extra frequencies, part of a system wide expansion plan over the next 12 months.”

flyadeal currently serves almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations in the kingdom and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. The airline operates a modern fleet of 36 Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft.

