ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia's economy grew 5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to flash government estimates released on Thursday, with oil-related growth surging as output ramps up.

Oil activities expanded 8.2% year-on-year, followed by growth of 4.5% in non-oil activity and 1.8% growth in government activity, preliminary data from the statistics authority showed.

Seasonally adjusted real GDP increased 1.4% in the third quarter, compared to the previous quarter, due to an increase in oil activities of 3.1%. Non-oil activity growth was 0.6% on a quarterly basis.

Saudi Arabia's economic growth is expected to be boosted this year by the gradual unwinding of oil production cuts by the OPEC+ group of nations of which the kingdom is a leading member.

Having curbed production over several years in a bid to support the oil market, the group, which also includes Russia, started easing those curbs in April.

The ministry of finance has forecast real GDP growth of 4.4% in 2025, up from 2% last year, driven by the growth of non-oil activities. The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for real GDP growth in 2025 to 4% earlier this month on increased oil output.

The world's top oil exporter is in the midst of a massive economic transformation spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - Vision 2030 - designed to increase non-oil growth and revenue, and reduce hydrocarbon dependence.

The economy minister said on Wednesday the country was on a long term restructuring journey towards economic diversification.

