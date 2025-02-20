RIYADH — The General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has unanimously appointed Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the WTO Saqer Al-Moqbel as its president for the 2025–2026 term.

This marks a historic milestone, as Al-Moqbel becomes the first Arab and Middle Eastern delegate to assume this prestigious position.



The WTO General Council, which convenes throughout the year, oversees the organization’s operations between ministerial conferences, held biennially. As the highest decision-making body at the level of heads of missions, the council plays a crucial role in shaping global trade policies.



During Saudi Arabia's presidency, the General Council is set to address several key issues, including preparations for the 14th Ministerial Conference, scheduled to be held in Cameroon in March 2026. The agenda will also focus on essential WTO reforms, particularly the dispute settlement mechanism; advancing negotiations on the second phase of the Fisheries Subsidy Agreement; and addressing agriculture, food security, and development concerns. Other priorities include integrating multilateral agreements, such as the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement and the E-Commerce Agreement, into the WTO framework.



Commenting on the appointment, President Al-Moqbel emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the WTO General Council reflects its growing role in the international economic landscape, leveraging its global economic influence to strengthen multilateral trade cooperation.

