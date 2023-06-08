Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has won a seat in the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Executive Council from 2023 to 2027 for the Middle East region.

The Kingdom has been elected as member of the work team in charge of “Redesigning Tourism for the Future,” which was formed under an initiative introduced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the 24th General Assembly of the UNWTO in 2021.



The formation of the work team aims at enhancing the role played by the UNWTO as a pioneering foundation in the global tourism sector.



The Kingdom’s election to the UNWTO Executive Council came amid the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's participation in the 49th meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan June 7 to 9, 2023.



The Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, led the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation participating in the 49th meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East.