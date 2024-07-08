RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has announced updated controls for exempting returned goods from customs duties. These updates clarify the requirements for exempting returned goods and streamline customs procedures for goods temporarily exported for manufacturing or repairs abroad.



The new controls introduce the possibility of exemption before the goods leave the customs office, aiming to simplify exemption processes and address challenges customers may face regarding goods temporarily exported for manufacturing or repairs.



According to the updates, value restrictions for returned goods are canceled, allowing exemption requests for all returned goods regardless of their value, in accordance with the provisions of the Common Customs Law and Rules of Implementation.



Customers can view the updated controls for exempting returned goods from customs duties on the authority's website.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).