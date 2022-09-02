BALI — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh will participate in the upcoming G20 Education Ministers’ conference in Bali, Indonesia.



Under the Indonesian presidency, the G20 ministerial meeting will address a number of priorities including a strong commitment to provide inclusive, equitable and high-quality education.



The meeting focuses on four agenda items: reviewing the main strategies to overcome the rapid increase of inequality and educational poverty; discussing possible strategies and policies for the use of digital technologies in education; achieving quality and inclusiveness in education by solidarity and partnerships in various sectors locally and internationally; and lastly, focusing on the future of the labor market after COVID-19.



The meeting is a continuation of the efforts of the G20’s Education Working Group. Saudi Arabia played a crucial role by reintroducing the group to the summit agenda under the Kingdom’s presidency in 2020. The group’s successful efforts confirm the Member States’ commitment to education.

