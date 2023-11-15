Slovakia -- The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, signed an agreement with Slovakia to avoid double taxation on behalf of the Minister of Finance, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

The agreement is aimed at providing tax benefits and exemptions on government investments, promoting fairness and equal opportunities for investors, and strengthening economic relations and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Slovakia.

The agreement was signed during the Minister's official visit to Slovakia.