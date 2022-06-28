RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) signed two agreements with Sierra Leone in the field of recruitment of public and domestic workers.



This came during a meeting between Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for the Labor Sector Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain, and Sierra Leone Minister of Labor and Social Security Alpha Osman Timbo at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of several ministry officials, and members of the Sierra Leonean delegation.



The agreements aim to set a regulatory framework for all necessary procedures for the effective employment of Sierra Leonean workers in the Kingdom, protect the rights of the worker and the employer, regulate the contractual relationship between them, and establish mechanisms for follow-up and joint implementation of the provisions of those agreements.



During the meeting, the two parties discussed the most important issues of common interest, as well as work-related programs and initiatives, including employment and skills.



The meeting comes in the context of the ministry's efforts to build and strengthen international relations with counterpart ministries, and discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation to achieve common goals for all parties.

