Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations Amaala and The Red Sea, has announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Marriott International, to open The Ritz-Carlton, Amaala.

The signing marks the fourth collaboration between the organisations, following the recent openings of The St. Regis Red Sea Resort and Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and the signing of The Red Sea Edition.

Located on the northernmost point of Triple Bay, the Ritz-Carlton, Amaala is set to bring the global brand's legendary service and distinctive design to the destination.

Set for opening next year, The Ritz-Carlton, Amaala is expected to feature 391 guestrooms, with a mix of Marina Village, sea, and mountain views. Notably, 80% of the guestrooms are slated to offer water-facing views.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, said: "Amaala continues to set a new standard in the world of wellness travel and luxury coastal lifestyle with the addition of its latest hotel brand, The Ritz-Carlton Amaala, our largest property at the destination."

"With spectacular views of the Red Sea, the Marina Village and the Hijaz mountains, guests will enjoy a sense of calm and rejuvenation as they enjoy the hotel’s many facilities," he stated.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, said: "Amaala promises to be a one-of-a-kind, holistic wellness destination, and this signing signifies the strong demand for luxury experiences in emerging destinations in Saudi Arabia."

"We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Red Sea Global to bring an unrivaled level of luxury to the north of the Kingdom’s coast," he noted.

The luxury property will be set within a landscape of natural sand dunes, which the developer has carefully preserved. The design of the resort will integrate seamlessly with the natural surroundings with a façade that maximizes views of the sea from multiple vantage points. The dunes will also serve as a native canopy offering both internal and external shaded spaces for guests to enjoy.

Designed by Foster + Partners, The Ritz-Carlton, Amaala is expected to reflect the local architecture of Al Wajh, the nearby seaside town on the Red Sea. The sophisticated aesthetic will embody timeless elegance and thoughtfully blend traditional influences, architecture, interior design, and craftsmanship.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amaala will feature multiple culinary venues, including sunset restaurants overlooking the Red Sea, said RSG in a statement.

Plans for lavish leisure amenities include fitness and recreational centres, a spa, an adult pool, a family pool, a rock pool, state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces and expansive event space that could fit up to 1,500 guests ideal for weddings, conferences and corporate banquets.

With direct access to the beachfront and a swimmable coastline, the resort will also offer extensive fitness, sports, and wellness facilities including outdoor sporting activities.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).