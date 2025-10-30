Saudi Arabia posted a budget deficit of 88.5 billion riyals ($23.60 billion) in the third quarter of 2025 and its oil revenues were recorded at 151 billion riyals, the kingdom's finance ministry reported on Thursday.

The world's top oil exporter and de facto OPEC leader recorded total revenues of 269.9 billions riyals in the quarter, while its public spending stood at 358.4 billion riyals.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

