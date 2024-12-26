Saudi Arabia has launched the first phase of Madinah Gate, a key development within Knowledge Economic City (KEC), being set up on the concept of Transport-Oriented Development (TOD).

A premium project, The Madinah Gate, being implemented in different phases, boasts a number of urban elements, in addition to the presence of more than 22,000 sq m rental space as well as a 4-star hotel with 325 rooms. The project will also have a logistics area of ​​great importance, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

It will also have a direct connection to the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which links Madinah with Makkah.

Madinah Gate - the first two phases of which will span 37,000 sq meters - is being developed as a collaboration between Saudi Arabia Railways and developer Knowledge Economic City Company, with support from the city’s authorities. It also includes rental spaces estimated at about 22,000 sq m.

The Phase One of this modern model of integrated urban planning project, which is estimated to have investments worth SAR600 million ($160 million), was inaugurated by Emir of Madinah Prince Salman bin Sultan.

The opening ceremony witnessed a video presentation about the Madinah Gate project, which is directly linked to the Haramain High Speed ​​Rail Station, and includes three main components - Hotel Double Tree by Hilton, with a total of 325 hotel rooms, in addition to 80 retail stores, 44 restaurants and entertainment facilities, apart from a modern bus station with a capacity of up to 780 passengers per hour, said the SPA report.

Amin Shaker, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KEC, said that the launch of the Madinah Gate project was an important moment that embodies the company's commitment to achieving the goals of Vision 2030 by providing sustainable and advanced urban solutions.

"This project is a real estate development with a strategic step aimed at enhancing the status of Madinah as a global destination for visitors, through an integrated infrastructure that contributes to raising the quality of life," noted Shaker.

According to Shaker, the Madinah Gate project is the result of cooperation between Saudi Railway Company (SAR) and Knowledge Economic City with the support of the region's emirate, Madinah Development Authority, and the Madinah Mayoralty, and it is under the direct supervision of the Economic Cities Special Zones Authority.

"It is the first among the company's projects in the southern region adjacent to the train station, and is integrated to form a series of projects that serve the Vision's goals for the hospitality, housing, entertainment, shopping and cultural sectors to serve visitors to Madinah," he added.

