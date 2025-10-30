King Khalid International Airport has launched a campaign to strengthen its position in Skytrax's Top 100 Airports 2026 ranking, following its achievement of ranking 24th globally in 2025, becoming the first Saudi airport to reach such an advanced position.

The campaign is part of Riyadh Airports Company’s ongoing efforts—as the operator of King Khalid International Airport—to build on its record of accomplishments that have positioned the airport among the world’s leading hubs.

It also aligns with the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to establish the Kingdom as a global hub for aviation and logistics, reported SPA.

In the 2025 Skytrax rankings, King Khalid International Airport achieved several leading positions, including first place in the category of Best Airport Staff in the Middle East, and third place globally for Best New Terminal for its International Terminal 1.

The airport also ranked fourth in both the Best Airport in the Middle East and Best Airport Worldwide categories within the 30–40 million passengers per year range.

Skytrax, a UK-based international organisation, specialises in evaluating the quality of services and passenger experiences at airports and airlines worldwide.

It issues annual rankings based on surveys of millions of travelers to identify the world’s top airports and airlines.

As part of its continuous efforts to enhance the airport’s competitiveness and passenger experience, Riyadh Airports has implemented several development projects and initiatives this year to improve operational processes and service quality.

These initiatives reflect its ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and quality in the aviation sector.

King Khalid International Airport achieved several milestones in 2025, including first place globally in flight schedule adherence for March, April, and June, according to Cirium, a leading aviation analytics organisation.

The airport also became the first in the Kingdom to obtain the Transformation Level Carbon Accreditation Certificate issued by the Airports Council International (ACI).

