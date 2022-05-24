Riyadh - The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture hosted in Riyadh today the extraordinary meeting of the undersecretaries of the ministries concerned with agriculture and food security, as well as agricultural and food companies affiliated with government sovereign funds of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

During the meeting, the effects of the food crisis on global food security and supply chains were discussed.

Also the meeting addressed the current situation of food security in the region, and the challenges facing the GCC states in light of the continuing crisis.

The participants agreed on the need for the GCC countries to integrate to face any expected risk in providing food security, and the need to activate, support and motivate the private sector to play a role in reducing the expected impact.