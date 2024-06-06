Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia signed an agreement to form a joint Saudi-Ethiopian Business Council, advancing economic cooperation.

The agreement establishes a foundation for businesses in the two nations to collaborate and better leverage their economic alliance, according to a press releases.

The signing took place at the Saudi-Ethiopian investment and trade forum in Addis Ababa attended by Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan Al Huwaizi and over 250 investors, ministers, and officials from both countries

Al Huwaizi said the council, resulting from continuous bilateral efforts, will provide an effective platform for Saudi and Ethiopian businesses to introduce activities and form commercial partnerships.

The forum discussed investment opportunities, advantages, and incentives in Ethiopia's industrial, agriculture, energy, and other economic sectors and areas of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the Saudi business delegation toured major sites in Ethiopia, including industrial zones and complexes involved in feed production, coffee, and construction projects. They learned about available investment prospects across various sectors.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).