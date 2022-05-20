RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) delivered on Thursday humanitarian assistance worth $3.2 million to the Republic of the Philippines to confront coronavirus and mitigate the effects of Typhoon Rai.



This was in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. The financial assistance include aid in kind such as medical and preventive equipment and supplies worth $1.7 million to confront coronavirus, and financial support worth $1.5 million to the Philippine’s Ministry of Health to mitigate the effects of Typhoon Rai that struck the Philippines recently. The assistance also meant for carrying out relief work and health emergencies in Marawi City.



Abdullah Al-Moallem, director of health and environmental aid at KSRelief, handed over the financial assistance in cash and kind to the Filipino side, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines Hisham Al-Qahtani. Deputy Foreign Minister Lourdes Ibaragueire, and a number of Filipino officials were also present at the ceremony held at the headquarters of the Philippines Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital Manila.



The Philippines officials thanked Saudi Arabia for its generous support and standing with the Philippines to confront its health and natural crises.



The financial assistance comes within the framework of the KS Relief’s keenness that its programs include all humanitarian and relief sectors for the needy and affected countries around the world, on the basis of the actual need.



The KSRelief is carrying out the humanitarian initiatives, in coordination with governmental partners and international and local organizations, in order to reach out to the actual beneficiaries and bring down the fallout of the humanitarian crises.

