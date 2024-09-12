RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and the visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang co-chaired the fourth session of the High-Level Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee in Riyadh on Wednesday.



During the meeting, the committee discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries, especially areas of coordination in political and security aspects, trade opportunities, as well as in the realms of energy, investment, culture and technology.



The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, and the efforts of the two countries towards addressing them. At the end of the meeting, the Crown Prince and Li Qiang signed the minutes of the fourth session of the Saudi-Chinese High-Level Joint Committee.



Earlier, the Crown Prince received the Chinese premier at the Royal Court. An official reception ceremony was held for Li Qiang during which the Saudi Royal Anthem and the Chinese National Anthem were played. This was followed by an official discussion session. The Crown Prince welcomed Li and members of his entourage on their visit to the Kingdom, wishing them a pleasant stay, while the Chinese premier expressed his thanks and appreciation of the hospitality and warm reception accorded to him and the accompanying delegation. The Crown Prince hosted an official luncheon banquet in honor of the Chinese premier.



The reception was attended by Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah; Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi (accompanying minister); Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih; Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary; Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi.



The meeting was attended from the Chinese side by Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Minister of Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission Xu Xueqiang, Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua, Deputy Foreign Minister Ding Li, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Liu Sushe, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Li Qun, and Director of the Office of the Premier Kang Xiuping.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).