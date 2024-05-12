LONDON — Eng. Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, Governor of the Digital Government Authority (DGA) and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), recently wrapped up his visit to the United Kingdom. The visit focused on bolstering Saudi-UK cooperation in the digital economy and sharing insights on digital government initiatives.

During his trip, Eng. Al-Suwaiyan participated in the 21st Annual Middle East and North Africa Conference, where he delivered a keynote speech that highlighted Saudi Arabia’s achievements in digital transformation. He showcased the Kingdom's best practices and success stories, aiming to share knowledge and experience in this crucial sector.

Eng. Al-Suwaiyan engaged in strategic discussions with key British officials including Alex Burghart, Parliamentary Secretary for the British Cabinet Office; Julia Lopez, British Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure; and Saqib Bhatti, Minister for Technology and the Digital Economy. These meetings focused on expanding the strategic partnership between the two nations in the realm of digital government.

Additionally, the Saudi Ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, hosted Eng. Al-Suwaiyan and his delegation at the embassy to review the DGA’s efforts in developing digital government services and explore further avenues for cooperation.

The Governor also met with Dr. Amal Fatani, the Saudi Cultural Attaché in the UK, and held discussions with a group of Saudi scholarship students at the Saudi Cultural Mission in London.

These meetings addressed the current initiatives in digital transformation and the strategic direction for digital government. Eng. Al-Suwaiyan listened to the students' ideas and the challenges they face with digital government services, aiming to enhance their digital experience and satisfaction.

