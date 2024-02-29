RIYADH — Saudi Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Khomenko have inked a comprehensive road map for collaboration towards strengthening legal and judicial ties.



This landmark agreement was finalized during Al-Samaani's official sojourn to the Republic of Belarus, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two nations.



Throughout the visit, the ministers delved into various facets of legal and judicial cooperation, sharing insights and perspectives to foster a deeper understanding.



A highlight of their discussions was Al-Samaani's presentation on the latest advancements within the Saudi judiciary, with a special focus on legislative reforms and the integration of digital technology.



Expressing his appreciation, Al-Samaani lauded the unwavering support and leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.



This road map, under their guidance, is poised to significantly enhance judicial collaboration and facilitate a rich exchange of expertise, heralding a promising era of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Belarus.



