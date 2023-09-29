MANAMA — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani chaired the second meeting of the Political Coordination Committee of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council in Manama on Thursday.



During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the solid relations between the two Kingdoms, in addition to discussing the mechanisms for developing them at bilateral and multilateral levels in the international arena within the framework of the Political Coordination Committee.



They have also discussed ways to deepen and enhance cooperation in a number of initiatives that would advance relations to broader horizons in a way that meets the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries and achieves the interests of their peoples.



On the other hand, the Preparatory Committee for the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, at its first meeting led by the foreign ministers of the two Kingdoms, reviewed the process of work of the Council and the subcommittees, in addition to discussing developments and preparatory work for the third Council meeting.



The committee also reviewed the progress achieved in the work of the subcommittees and the initiatives that were launched during the second meeting of the Council, which was held in the Bahraini capital on December 9, 2021, as well as the list of new initiatives that are intended to be launched during the work of the third meeting of the Council. In addition, the committee reviewed the list of draft agreements and memoranda of understanding to be signed between the two sides on the sidelines of the meeting.



The two sides praised the cooperation and coordination existing between the Coordination Council subcommittees and their work teams. The two sides also stressed the importance of continuing this pace with the aim of achieving the common interests of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

At the end of the meeting, the minutes of the second meeting of the Political Coordination Committee, as well as the minutes of the first meeting of the Preparatory Committee of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, were signed by the heads of the two committees.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).