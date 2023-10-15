RIYADH — The Vice Minister of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) Eng. Haitham Al-Ohali confirmed that Saudi Arabia aspires to develop the electronic gaming sector as part of its plans in its transformation journey into the digital economy.

The electronic gaming sectors is considered as one of the fastest growing digital content sectors.

Eng. Al-Ohali’s statements came during his speech on the occasion of the launch of the “Ignite | The Game” event, which is organized by the Digital Content Council "Ignite" at Imam Muhammad bin Saud University.

The event, held during the period from Oct. 12 to 14, is organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF).

The e-gaming sector has witnessed a major transformation during the past few years. This is after the support provided by the Kingdom's leadership to the sector due to the importance of this industry in the growth of the digital economy.

During the event, Eng. Al-Ohali highlighted a number of achievements in Saudi Arabia in this sector, which included the launch of a gaming financing program worth SR1.8 billion.

This reached the financing of more than 20 companies, as well as the launch of a gaming academy, through which more than 1,250 young men and women were trained, in addition to the launch of the Saudi eSports Academy and graduating more than 440 young men and women.

The event witnessed the signing of a framework agreement between the Ministry of Investment and Artisan Studios to establish a studio specialized in developing 2D RPGs, after its global presence in Canada and France.

This agreement will contribute to achieving initiatives to develop investment capabilities in digital content platforms, which aim to increase the number of international companies in the Saudi games industry and development sector.

The initiatives also aim to increase the contribution of foreign direct investment to GDP.

The ceremony also witnessed the graduation of 189 trainees from the Hemmah Digital Camps at the Saudi Digital Academy in the field of e-games development.

More than 75 international and local speakers participated in the event in more than 15 dialogue sessions, 20 training workshops, and more than 15 discussion sessions, in addition to the participation of more than 12,000 Saudis interested in the sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).